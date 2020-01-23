Society

9-year-old Fresno girl with cerebral palsy shares moment with Chewbacca at Disneyland

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young girl from Fresno had a special experience during a recent trip to Star Wars Land when she got up close and personal with a one-of-a-kind wookie.

Chewbacca surprised the guests as they entered the theme park last month.

Nine-year-old Kathryn's family tells Action News their daughter has cerebral palsy and visual impairment.

They shared a video with Action News as Chewbacca let their daughter pet all his fur during their trip to Anaheim.

The Fresno family says the Star Wars character stopped them as soon as they walked into the park to make sure he could say hello to Kathryn.
