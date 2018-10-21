EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4530438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There were big names at the big gala for Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Saturday.

A patient of Children's Hospital Los Angeles stole the heart of hip-hop artist Pharrell Williams during a touching moment at the hospital's "From Paris with Love" gala Saturday night.Nine-year-old Eliana Georges went on stage during the rapper's musical performance, danced with him and told him she loved him. The little girl then told the audience she wanted a moment with the rapper, who turned off his mic and hers. The two spoke privately as she placed her hand on his shoulder and shared a heartfelt hug.Eliana spoke with Eyewitness News on the red carpet and shared her big dreams."I want to be a baby nurse, a doctor, a singer, an actress," she said excitedly.Other big names crowded the Microsoft Theater for the big gala, which raised $5.5 million for the hospital by the end of the night.Among the honorees was legendary L.A. Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who skipped the Dodgers' Game 7 to receive the Courage to Care award from CHLA.ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was also honored at the black-tie event. CHLA took care of his newborn son, Billy, last year, and Kimmel helped raise awareness about health care in the country."By donating and helping these people, giving a gift to parents and families, you never know," he said. "Ours is one, and we thank you."Of the $5.5 million raised for the hospital, $1 million was donated by Kimmel and his wife, Molly.To donate to CHLA, visit