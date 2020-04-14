93-year-old woman gets gift from Coors Beer after viral online plea

We came. We saw. We delivered to a friend in need. Cheers, Olive! #TakeTimeToChill pic.twitter.com/EisV8Lp1k0 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 13, 2020

SEMINOLE, Pennsylvania -- A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania.Last week, Olive Veronesi posted a sign at her house saying "I want more beer."She says her stash had been going dry because she has been staying home due to COVID-19.Well, her plea quickly went viral..and on Monday, representatives from Coors Beer company showed up at her front door with 10 cases of free beer."I was on my last 12 cans," Veronesi said. "Anyway, I have a beer every night."After the delivery, Veronesi posted a new sign that said "I got more beer."