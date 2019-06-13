Society

ABC News anchor embracing natural hair on TV, helping women to #FreeTheCurls

An ABC news anchor is making waves, as you will, and shattering industry standards with something that may seem simple and basic - wearing her natural hair on the air.

Janai Norman is the co-anchor of ABC News' World News Now.

When she started her career, Janai straightened her hair, which had been the industry standard - until now.

"To free my curls, I first had to free my mind. That may sound like an overstatement, but really," she said.

Now, she's behind the #FreeTheCurls movement.

When she was pregnant, she says she started wearing wigs at work to protect her natural hair.

"The first time I anchored the overnight show, the hairstylist convinced me to unbraid my hair and to wear my natural hair on-air as it was. The feedback that morning was fantastic," said Norman.

Rocking her natural hair, Janai is inspiring, empowering and liberating others to do the same.

She knows...many women in many industries are facing the same struggle.

"I hope she feels like, hey, if she can, I can, too," she said.
