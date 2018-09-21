Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Man injured after flames engulf Central Fresno house
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
U.S. Forest Service officer arrested for sexual assault, false imprisonment
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Weather
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY
ABC30 Community
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards
The 35th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards is Thursday, October 11, 2018.
Hispanic Heritage Month
National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to recognize the contributions made by Hispanic and Latino Americans. It's a time to celebrate their heritage and culture while recognizing their presence and influence in the United States.
Fiesta Night
Kick off the weekend with a fun fiesta! Centro La Familia Advocacy Services is hosting Fiesta Night at Chukchansi Park on Friday, September 28, 2018.
C.A.S.A. Crab Feed
Join ABC30 and C.A.S.A. at the 20th Annual Crab Feed on Friday, September 14
Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon
Disney will match donations dollar for dollar up to $100,000 on August 9th!
ABC30 proudly welcomes the 31st annual Central California Women's Conference - SOLD OUT
Maria Shriver to keynote 2018 Central California Women's Conference on Tuesday, September 25th.
59 Days of Code: The Expo
Saturday, August 11th, 2018. 12pm - 4pm
Children First: Explore the Outdoors
ABC30 will air its new half-hour Children First special, Explore the Outdoors, on Sunday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Children First: Ready for the Real World
The Children First special, Ready for the Real World will be rebroadcast on Saturday, May 12 at 5:00PM and Saturday, June 9, at 12:00PM
Children First special, Surrounded By Science, on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Children First: Embracing Our Community
Airs Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 6:30PM.
Children First: Finding Help and Hope; Suicide Prevention
REBROADCAST Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 10:30AM and Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 5:00PM
Children First - Connected Kids
ABC30 special on taking tech to the next level
Children First: Where Are They Now?
The show will replay on Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. and September 4, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
Spirit of Women award
Every day, women work hard to care for and support the people around them. We want to recognize their willingness to put others first.
Fresno Building Healthy Communities
Fresno Building Healthy Communities is a coalition of residents, young people, and community- and faith-based organizations working to create One Healthy Fresno
Children First - Kids and Sports
ABC30 special focusing on athletics
Children First: Kids and Agriculture
Airs Sunday, November 15, 2015 at 6:30PM
Children First: Community Heroes
Kids caring about our Community! ABC30 special focusing on caring and kindness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
community
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY
Tower District residents taking it upon themselves to clean Fresno's alleys
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
Family, friends gather for final farewell to Gavin Gladding
Iconic Smittcamp train donated to Storyland and Playland
More community
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News