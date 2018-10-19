LOTTERY

Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'

EMBED </>More Videos

Advice from Lottery Lawyer: winner should ‘get quiet and get organized’

With a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of about a billion dollars up for grabs, a lot of gamblers are pondering big-ticket questions!

Legal experts say get your financial ducks in a row before you start spreading to word about winning.

The chance of winning such large prizes also raises the question who should you tell first if you win?

According to an attorney who calls himself the "Lottery Lawyer," it is not your family and friends

Jason Kurland says the first things you want to do after you get rich is get quiet and get organized.

"Secure it right away. Sign the back of that ticket put it in a safety deposit box. Call a lottery lawyer such as myself. We'll set you up with a financial plan and then you can go forward," Kurland said.

Kurland has represented 30 lottery winners in recent years.

He says winners usually receive calls right away from long-lost friends, family members and charities so it's best to be prepared.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymega millionslotterypowerball
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
More lottery
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
What's in a name? babynames.com founder says "a lot"
WATCH: SoCal girl sings "I'm an avacado" as she prepares for Halloween
Halloween 2018: Fortnite is the most popular costume
More Society
Top Stories
Man facing murder charges speaks out after being released from jail under new law
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera
Alder Fire burning 200 acres in Sequoia National Forest
Rihanna turns down Super Bowl half-time in support of Colin Kaepernick
VIDEO: OC deputy punches man repeatedly during arrest
Former Fresno priest on list of clergymen accused of molesting children
13-year-old boy arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Porterville school
Show More
Orosi uncle and nephew arrested for hanging, beating their own dogs to death
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City
The benefits of vaping your vitamins
Man accused of killing estranged wife and mother-in-law will not face the death penalty
First murder suspect set free due to changes in California's felony murder law
More News