POLICE OFFICER

After Lemoore Police officer's suicide, widow works to erase stigma

EMBED </>More Videos

The widow of a Lemoore Police officer who recently took his own life wants to help erase the stigma of mental health illness.

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The widow of a Lemoore Police officer who recently took his own life wants to help erase the stigma of mental health illness.

When Corporal Jonathan Giles committed suicide last month, it came as a shock to colleagues and many others because he was always smiling. His wife Crystal urged anyone who was struggling with depression to seek help.

Jonathan Giles was known as Lemoore's dancing cop. Crystal Giles explained, "He was always dancing and singing to the beat of his own drum."

But Giles hid a dark secret. His wife Crystal said he suffered from depression but never sought help. "He would say I don't want to or I'm afraid to because I'll lose my badge and gun."



Jon Giles took his own life November 7th and is survived by his wife, eight-year-old Riley and three-year-old Talon.

For five years, Giles served both Lemoore PD and the Kings County SWAT team.

Lemoore PD Chief Darrell Smith said, "It's human nature to try to determine were there any warning signs, and in this case, if he had any, he hid them very well."

Crystal recounted how her husband's struggles intensified after four years in the US Marine Corps, but he was eager to begin his work in law enforcement. Her message to everyone was, "Don't say you're okay when they're not okay. The family's not going to think less of you."

Chief Smith added, "I've seen officers that have asked for help, and they're still officers today, so the stigma that you're going to lose your job if you ask for help is simply not true."

Crystal tearfully shared her battle, "I tried to take my own life three years ago."

Jon supported his wife by attending her therapy sessions but not once did he seek help himself. Crystal said, "If I can save any first responder or anybody, not even law enforcement family, and not have to have another eight year old or child be told that their daddy's not coming home."

Riley made a sign for her father on his birthday. It fell on Thanksgiving, 15 days after his death.

A study conducted by the Ruderman Family Foundation showed 140 law enforcement officers committed suicide a year ago. That number was higher than the number of officers killed in the line of duty
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysuicidepolice officerkings countyLemooreKings County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE OFFICER
Tulare DA to begin releasing reports to defense attorneys in case of accused Visalia officers
Deception cited in 41 new charges against Fresno police officer accused of domestic violence
2 Visalia police officers arrested, facing more than 50 felony charges
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
More police officer
SOCIETY
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Photographer who captured man proposing 8 years ago searching for couple
More homes, apartments in the works for Merced to meet demand
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect connected to multiple crimes in the South Valley had prior criminal record, authorities say
Reminder: Children age 1-18 can get a free meal each day from FUSD during winter break
More homes, apartments in the works for Merced to meet demand
Last witness heard in trial of man accused of killing raisin farmer
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims. 'Resilience IPA' now on tap in Fresno
You can walk through this life-sized gingerbread house in Clovis
How to pack a carry-on suitcase
Three people arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Fresno County
Show More
Health Watch: Monarch Helps Detect Lung Cancer
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Photographer who captured man proposing 8 years ago searching for couple
More News