IMMIGRATION

AG Jeff Sessions to make 'major' sanctuary city announcement tomorrow

FILE- In this Jan 10, 2017, file photo, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is planning to make a "major" sanctuary city announcement tomorrow in Sacramento.
Details haven't been released, but he'll be appearing at a California Peace Officers' Association event.


This comes after the White House and the Director of ICE said the Department of Justice was reviewing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's actions, after she warned residents of an immigration raid.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyimmigrationimmigration reformpoliticsstate politicssanctuary citiesrallyprotestjeff sessionsu.s. & worldSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Tulare County officials review ICE access in 2017 at public meeting
Residents in South Valley put on edge after fake flyer claiming ICE agents will soon conduct raids
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Trump administration working on proposal to detain migrant families longer as deterrent
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
More immigration
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News