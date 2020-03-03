Society

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100K to help LA-area rescue mission

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Emmy-winning 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek made a generous donation to help a Southern California nonprofit organization.

Trebek donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The group's goal is to prevent, reduce and eventually eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Hope of the Valley is building a new facility in North Hollywood.

Trebek called founder Ken Craft and asked for a tour. Not too long after that, Trebek gave Craft a check.

The contribution will go a long way to helping fulfill the needs of many who need meal, transportation, and medical service.

A multi-purpose room at the new shelter will be named after Alex and his wife Jean Trebek.

More information about Hope of the Valley is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth hollywoodlos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelessnonprofitdonationsjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno, alcohol a possible factor
At least 9 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home
2020 Primary Election Voter's Guide
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
Show More
Andrew Janz and Jerry Dyer both feeling confident with campaigns
Man killed, 2 others injured in crash at Tulare County line, CHP says
Video, confessions, witnesses prove who carried out "racist killing spree" in Fresno
Family of Livingston murder victim makes plea for answers
New Selma police chief eager to stop crime in community
More TOP STORIES News