alex trebek

Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80

NEW YORK -- Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life" will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host will share "Illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in his book.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentbookshollywoodtelevisionalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Throwback: Jennings dethroned after 2004 'Jeopardy!' winning streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Fresno doctor books one-way flight to NY to help medical workers
Central California coronavirus cases
Man arrested for threatening to kill another person in Fresno
Merced County pastor cited for large gathering on Easter Sunday
Woman believes father died from COVID-19 at Visalia nursing home
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Fresno furniture store owner giving out face masks for free Tuesday
Show More
7 crew members on USNS Mercy test positive for COVID-19
Over 40% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Newsom announces plans for when state's economy reopens, stay-at-home orders eased
Inmates receiving "get out of jail free" card during COVID-19 crisis, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News