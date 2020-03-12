All Honor Flights grounded until April 30 over COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Honor Flight Network has said that all Honor Flights have been grounded until April 30, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.The next Central Valley Honor Flight was set to happen in April, where a group of veterans is flown to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorial of the respective war they fought in.With the CDC's recommendation that those 60 years of age and over avoid air-travel, the Honor Flight Network released a statement saying:The Central Valley Honor Flight says they look forward to taking their veterans to their memorials as soon as it is safe to travel without a health risk.