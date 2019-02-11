SOCIETY

Are Californians lonely? Our top Valentine's-related search isn't even about love

EMBED </>More Videos

How much will we spend on Valentine's Day this year? Billions, according to WalletHub.

Love is in the air as Valentine's Day quickly approaches this week. Lovers across the country are looking to Google for a little guidance on the holiday.

Satellite Internet made a map of all of the top Valentine's related searches in each state.

Some of the top searches are sweet like Mississippi searching for "quote about love" or Vermont looking for "Ben and Jerry's."

Some are concerning like Arizona and Tennessee searching "venereal disease."

Other states just seem lonely with California and Florida searching for "Friendship Day" and Idaho and Wyoming looking up dating apps.

Texas is maybe a mix of all these categories with the top search being "Dirty Valentine's Poems."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's daygoogleloveu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
150K Californians affected by Real ID delay may see relief in 2-3 weeks
Little League team helps woman who lost home in fire
Officials honor kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside fire department
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News