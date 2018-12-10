HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Are your holiday lights safe?

EMBED </>More Videos

For many, a big part of getting into the holiday spirit means stringing up lights - either inside or outside your home.

For many, a big part of getting into the holiday spirit means stringing up lights - either inside or outside your home. But some lights can be hazardous. Consumer Reports tells you how to stay safe - and also has some advice this holiday season.

If you're still using the same holiday lights from years ago, they're probably incandescent. And that means it's a good idea to check them for safety. You should check the wires and see if there is anything frayed. Make sure the plug is in good condition and make sure the wire is pliable, not brittle. If some bulbs are out, Consumer Reports says it's safe to replace them.

But what if the lights just don't work? CR says, you can't repair them. They can cause a fire. Throw them away and consider LED lights for your holiday display. You can't beat their efficiency. And, CR says they can last for a long time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholiday lightsholidaysafetychristmas
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Christmas Tree Lane family want stolen hand-made elf decoration returned, no questions asked
Thousands attend the 89th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade
Carols, lights and Santa at Annual Tree Lighting in Clovis tonight
Local temple celebrates Chanukah with gift fair and festival of lights
More holiday lights
SOCIETY
TIME Person of the Year 2018 shortlist
LIVE UPDATE: Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission for 2019
More Society
Top Stories
K-9 partner Bane, ballistic vest credited with saving Tulare police officer's life
Mother charged with murder, assault on a child for drowning 10-month old twins
103 fugitives arrested in large-scale gang enforcement operation
Mental health workers picket for more staffing outside Fresno's Kaiser Permanente
34 people displaced by Mendota apartment fire
Man killed in motorcycle collision near River Park identified
CCAT launches educational mobile unit to serve children in rural communities
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend successful but more donations needed
Show More
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slits her throat, say authorities
Health Watch: Cellsearch Counts Cancer Cells
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
62-year-old man killed in Madera hit-and-run
More News