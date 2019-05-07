Society

Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Hours before his death, 20-year-old Tristin Laue got to fulfill his final wish: marrying the love of his life.

On Easter, Laue, who served in the Army before being medically discharged in April 2019, proposed to his bride Tianna.

But just days later, the Iowa couple got some grim news: Laue's battle with liver cancer would soon come to an end.

To help the happy couple celebrate their love, the community rallied together to quickly plan their wedding, KWWL reports.

On April 27, the couple tied the knot under a tent, surrounded by freshly fallen snow.

About five hours after their "I dos," Laue passed away.

Even though their time as husband and wife was short, Tianna said it's something she'll cherish forever.

"He's the love of my life, and even talking to my mom and everything, she said 'some people don't get what you two had in the amount of time. Like, they'll be together for years and still not have the same connection that you guys did.'"

She has one message for the world going forward: "Make sure you tell people you love them because you never know when you'll be able to, and just make sure you cherish every day, even if they're having a rough day or getting really upset."
