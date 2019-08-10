Society

College athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine

SAVANNAH, Georgia -- A drug charge has been dropped against a Georgia Southern quarterback after a white substance he identified as bird poop on his car's hood tested negative for cocaine.

A Saluda County Sheriff's Office police report said deputies pulled Shai Werts over for speeding July 31 and noticed two white spots on his car they thought were cocaine. The report says Werts told them it was bird poop he had tried to wash off. The deputies then did a field test that came back positive for cocaine and charged him with possession of the drug.

Werts' lawyer Townes Jones IV told The Savannah Morning News more sophisticated lab testing showed the substance was not cocaine and the drug charge was dropped.

Jones says prosecutors told him the original speeding charge remains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiacocainebirdsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dead of suicide at Manhattan jail
40 dogs living in filthy conditions seized from Fresno County home
Family mourns couple killed in DUI crash along Hwy 65
Police on scene of deadly stabbing in central Fresno
Modesto rejects 'Straight Pride' event
California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups
Toddler gunned down 3 months ago was hit by multiple bullets in his lower body
Show More
Cheyenne Wyllie to be sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after changing plea
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
4-year-old involved in ATV crash in Kings County has died, CHP says
Bodycam captures DUI driver crashing into patrol car in Madera
More TOP STORIES News