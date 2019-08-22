Society

Aug. 31 is Free Fishing Day in California

In this photo taken Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, a person fishes at the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Get your fishing pole ready!

Free Fishing Day will be August 31 in California, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for experienced anglers to share their love of the sport with someone who's never tried it," said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham.

All fishing regulations, such a bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect on Free Fishing Day.

Department officials say every angler must have appropriate report card if they are fishing steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.

If you need some ideas about where to fish, take a look at CDFW's fishing guide.

A basic annual fishing license currently costs $49.94, while a one-day license cost $16.20.

If you are interested in finishing for the rest of the year, go to CDFW's website for more information about purchasing a license.
