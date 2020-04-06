Society

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Austin seniors

AUSTIN, Texas -- Seniors at a living facility in Austin were surprised with a celebrity virtual bingo host as they all practice social distancing.

The seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living were surprised with none other than Matthew McConaughey in their Zoom bingo video chat!

SEE ALSO: Matthew McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak

In an adorable video posted to their Facebook page, McConaughey can be seen celebrating after one resident won.

"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo. Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink," the facility said in its post.

You can watch a clip from the virtual bingo experience in the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinnursing homegamestexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasseniorssenior citizenscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Central California coronavirus cases
Valley man diagnosed with coronavirus talks about his experience
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Clovis road shut down after water main break
18-year-old claims she has COVID-19, would 'willfully spread' it
Show More
Gov. Newsom: New, quicker tests to be provided for California during COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno will now require police officers, firefighters to wear face masks
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
FedEx hiring for 600 positions to meet demand during COVID-19 outbreak
N.J. woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
More TOP STORIES News