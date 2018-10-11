U.S. & WORLD

Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel between Mexico and California

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico

U.S. and Mexican authorities uncovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a remote area east of San Diego.

Border Patrol says the 600-foot long passage led into the small California town of Jacumba.

The tunnel had solar-powered lighting and a ventilation system.

It was also lined with a rail system that ran the entire length of the tunnel and had two sump pumps.

Mexican authorities discovered the tunnel back on September 19.

Officials have found many cross-border tunnels often incomplete.

They say the passages are often used to smuggle drugs from Mexico to the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Avoid these 3 wines if you're trying to lose weight
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Postal Service proposes hike in first-class stamp to 55 cents
Hypnotist uses "power of suggestion" to ask girlfriend to marry him
Video of little girls' swim strut goes viral
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
More Society
Top Stories
Semi-truck collides with Highway 99 overpass in Atwater causing closure
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
U.S. astronaut and Russian cosmonaut safe after emergency landing
Postal Service proposes hike in first-class stamp to 55 cents
Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein sex assault case
'Start Here': Michael, Aetna-CVS merger. What you need to know to start your day.
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Show More
Man connected to series of armed robberies arrested
Fallen U.S. Marine returns home 75 years later
Israeli tourists latest victims in series of car burglaries
Raising awareness about male breast cancer
Denise Brown visits Fresno to advocate for victims of domestic violence
More News