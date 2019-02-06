SOCIETY

Axe throwing makes its way to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Business Bad Axe Throwing is coming to Fresno and it's making quite an impact.

"It is an interactive experience, where we teach you every aspect of throwing that ax and making sure you are safe and having a good time," said Kjai Block Operations Manager.

Block describes it as a mixture of bowling and darts. People are assigned to one of six lanes and they take turns throwing axes for points. The red and blue targets are worth more.

"When they finally get the bullseye, finally get that kill shot, the blue dot they're ecstatic, they just love it," he said.

Everyone is supervised and taught by a coach. Block said at first it might be intimidating, but once you get it down it's like muscle memory. This is the third franchise in all of California and it's located at Palm and Shields.

Groups of at least six people can make reservations for about $35. They also take walk-ins. Law enforcement, military, and first responders can get a heroes discount.

"Anybody can do this, I've thrown with 81-year-old grandmas that have put their grandkids to shame," said Block. "It is just a matter of the person being willing to learn kind of have a couple axes drop before they start sticking."

Bad Axe Throwing is still working on some finishing touches, but they make their debut this Friday. They will be offering free classes opening weekend.

You can learn more by clicking here.
