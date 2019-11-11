Baby abandoned in Madera County earlier this year now has "forever home"

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- She was only four to eight hours old and was wearing just a flannel sleeper and no diaper when she was abandoned on Avenue 13 in Madera County in February.
Now, she's living happily with a Fresno County family that just became her official "forever home" as of November 8th.
Whitney Bunker the Executive Director and Co-Founder of "City Without Orphans" tells Action news it's the same family the little girl was placed with when she was released from Valley Children's Hospital earlier this year. That family had already adopted a child and wanted another one.
The adoptive family says they don't need anything but, they did want to say they are thankful for all the love and support they've received. They also want to thank the first responders who were there to save the baby's life. No photos of the little girl will be distributed by the family because they want to be able to tell the little girl her story themselves when she is old enough to understand what happened.
Two people that live on the street where the baby was abandoned messaged "City Without Orphans" had been praying for a happy ending for the little girl. When they heard the news about her adoptive family they were all very relieved.
Earlier this year, the Madera County Sheriff's Office released video of a car possibly belonging to the mother of the newborn child found along a rural road. They were hoping someone might be able to identify the car and the woman behind the wheel. At the time, deputies followed up on several tips but still couldn't come any closer to finding the child's mother. Surveillance video shows the car speeding off, moments after Madera County investigators say a newborn was dumped along the rural road.
Witnesses described the woman as a Caucasian or Hispanic woman, possibly in her early twenties.
The vehicle is a light-colored SUV.
November is National Adoption month, a month set aside to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care. The history of National Adoption Month dates back to 1976 when Massachusetts Governor Mike Dukakis announced the first Adoption Week.
