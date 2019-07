An ABC30 viewer sent in three photos of the massive bird flying near Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you look up to the sky near Downtown Fresno you might be surprised to see a Bald Eagle flying around.An ABC30 viewer sent in three photos of the massive bird flying near Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.So far it's the only report we have received about the Bald Eagle but if you happen to capture video or a picture make sure to send it in or use the #abc30insider.