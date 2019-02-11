SOCIETY

Beloved son-in-law of Walt Disney, former Walt Disney Company CEO Ron Miller dies at age 85

Walt Disney's son-in-law and former CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Ron Miller, has passed away. Here's a look at some of his achievements. (Walt Disney Family Museum/Twitter)

The beloved son-in-law of Walt Disney and former CEO of the Walt Disney Company has died.

The Walt Disney Family Museum shared the news of Ron Miller's death on twitter.


Miller was also the President of the Board of Directors at the Museum, and the owner of Silverado Vineyards in Napa.

He married Walt Disney's daughter Diane in 1954 and played professional football for the Los Angeles Rams.

Later his father-in-law hired him to work at Disney.

Ron Miller was 85-years-old.
