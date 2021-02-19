beyonce

Beyoncé teaming up with Houston non-profit to provide financial assistance to Texans

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston native Beyoncé is stepping up to help Texans recover after the historic winter storm.

The singer's BeyGOOD Foundation is teaming up with Adidas and a Houston disaster relief organization to provide urgent relief to those in need.

Through the non-profit group "Bread of Life," they will provide "one-time financial assistance to those who have experienced a non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship" due to the winter storm.



Texans and people in other states affected by the storms are able to apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.

You can also apply for disaster assistance or donate on this page.

