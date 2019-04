'Bizarre Easter egg hunt' coming to Winchester Mystery House in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- One of the most peculiar places in the Bay Area is getting ready for Easter.The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose is hosting what it calls "the most bizarre Easter egg hunt in the world!"There will be 5,000 eggs hidden in the Victorian Garden at the Winchester Mystery House , along with "13 golden surprise eggs."Sarah Winchester was intrigued by the number "13" and repeated it throughout the house.The free event is happening Saturday, April 20, starting at 10 a.m.