Society

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am accuses Qantas flight attendant of racism

will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas seen at the JetSmarter Film Summit presented by Juul on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. ((Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images) Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images)

SYNDEY -- Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am has accused a flight attendant from Australia's national carrier Qantas of being racist and rude to him on a flight.

The musician says he was met by police at Sydney Airport on Saturday after an incident with an "overly aggressive flight attendant" who he says was upset with him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-canceling headphones.

He tweeted a photo of a police officer and said: "This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant." He then named the flight attendant.



Qantas said in a statement it rejected the allegation that the incident had anything to do with race and said it was a "misunderstanding." It said it would be following up with the musician.

