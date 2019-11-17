Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am accuses Qantas flight attendant of racism

The musician says he was met by police at Sydney Airport on Saturday after an incident with an "overly aggressive flight attendant" who he says was upset with him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-canceling headphones.
He tweeted a photo of a police officer and said: "This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant." He then named the flight attendant.
If I did something wrong....or if I was the slightest bit rude to a FAN or a journalist during work, I would be publicly named...this is what Twitter is for...we are supposed to call out wrong doings so we can have a safer more compassionate world https://t.co/au4ibWeqWY— will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019
Qantas said in a statement it rejected the allegation that the incident had anything to do with race and said it was a "misunderstanding." It said it would be following up with the musician.
RELATED: Qantas completes the longest non-stop New York-Sydney flight