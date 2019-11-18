Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more! Here's your shopping guide to Black Friday deals

cyber monday

With Thanksgiving on the 28th, 2019 is the shortest holiday season in six years, and retailers are trying hard to attract shoppers from Black Friday until Cyber Monday.

Still, more than 165 million U.S. consumers will shop over Thanksgiving weekend, and holiday retail sales are estimated to reach approx. $730 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

The top reasons consumers are planning to shop? Around 65% say "the deals are just too good," according to the NRF. And this season, they're expected to spend big -- an average of $1,047.83 per person.

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.

Amazon
Cyber Monday

AT&T
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Barnes & Noble
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Bass Pro Shops
Black Friday | Find a store

Best Buy
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots
Weekly Ad | Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Costco
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Dick's Sporting Goods

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

DSW
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

eBay
Cyber Monday

GameStop
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Home Depot
Black Friday |Cyber Monday | Find a store

JCPenney
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Kohl's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Macy's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Newegg
Black Friday | Cyber Week

Staples
Black Friday | Find a store

Target
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

T-Mobile
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Verizon
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Walmart
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Ulta Beauty
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Zales
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
