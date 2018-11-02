HOLIDAY

Here's your shopping guide to Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

Here's what you need to know to start getting ready for Black Friday, according to ''Good Morning America.'' (Shutterstock)

The deals are coming. From clothing chains to giant department stores, retailers have shared their plans to attract shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.

Happy shopping!

**Retailers listed alphabetically**

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday links will be added as they become available.

Amazon
Black Friday

Barnes & Noble
Black Friday and Cyber Monday | Find a store

Belk
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Best Buy
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots
Weekly Ad | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Dick's Sporting Goods
Black Friday and Cyber Monday | Find a store

GameStop
Holiday Hub | Find a store

Home Depot
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

J.C.Penney
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

K-Mart
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Kohls
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Macy's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Meijer
Black Friday | Find a store

Microsoft
Black Friday| Cyber Monday | Find a store

Nordstrom
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Office Depot
Black Friday| Cyber Monday | Find a store

Overstock.com
Black Friday | Cyber Monday

Sears
Black Friday | Find a store

ShopKo
Black Friday | Find a store

Stage
Black Friday | Find a store

Staples
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Target
Black Friday | Cyber Week | Find a store

Walmart
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
