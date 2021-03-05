Bob Smittcamp, prominent Valley businessman, dies at 79

My statement on the passing of Bob Smittcamp, a pillar of our community: pic.twitter.com/zXs2H4H64t — Andreas Borgeas (@SenatorBorgeas) March 5, 2021

My statement on the passing of Bob Smittcamp, a pillar of our community: pic.twitter.com/zXs2H4H64t — Andreas Borgeas (@SenatorBorgeas) March 5, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bob Smittcamp, a prominent Valley philanthropist and businessman, has died.Smittcamp was the former CEO of foods product company Lyons Magnus and was co-owner of fruit company Wawona Packing.He passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 79.Smittcamp was also well known as a philanthropist, including donating millions to Community Medical Centers, and as a major political donor.Several Valley leaders reacted to the news with sadness.Senator Andreas Borgeas called Smittcamp a 'titan and pillar' of the community.Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer released a statement honoring a man he said was his mentor, trusted advisor, and dear friend.Rep. Jim Costa wrote about Smittcamp's enthusiasm for the things he loved best - his family, California agriculture, and Fresno State."Bob's leadership skills and business sense were respected by those who knew him. In a life well-lived, he made a difference and will be missed," Costa wrote.