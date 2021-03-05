society

Bob Smittcamp, prominent Valley businessman, dies at 79

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bob Smittcamp, a prominent Valley philanthropist and businessman, has died.

Smittcamp was the former CEO of foods product company Lyons Magnus and was co-owner of fruit company Wawona Packing.

He passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 79.

Smittcamp was also well known as a philanthropist, including donating millions to Community Medical Centers, and as a major political donor.

Several Valley leaders reacted to the news with sadness.

Senator Andreas Borgeas called Smittcamp a 'titan and pillar' of the community.



Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer released a statement honoring a man he said was his mentor, trusted advisor, and dear friend.



Rep. Jim Costa wrote about Smittcamp's enthusiasm for the things he loved best - his family, California agriculture, and Fresno State.

"Bob's leadership skills and business sense were respected by those who knew him. In a life well-lived, he made a difference and will be missed," Costa wrote.
