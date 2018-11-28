A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others at a very young age.Three years ago, Enzo Vincent began collecting pajamas for kids in need for Christmas.The first year, he collected a hundred pairs. Last year, it grew to 1,000.Enzo is hoping to collect 3,000 pairs of pajamas for kids in need this holiday season.He told us how it all began:"When I was five, I always got a pair of pajamas. They always made me feel warm and loved, and I wanted other children to have that love," he said.Every child who receives a pair of pajamas gets a personal note from Enzo, along with a candy cane.He hopes to expand his mission of giving to all 50 states.