Delaware boy collects pajamas for kids in need this holiday season

NORTH WILMINGTON, Del. --
A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others at a very young age.

Three years ago, Enzo Vincent began collecting pajamas for kids in need for Christmas.

The first year, he collected a hundred pairs. Last year, it grew to 1,000.

Enzo is hoping to collect 3,000 pairs of pajamas for kids in need this holiday season.

He told us how it all began:

"When I was five, I always got a pair of pajamas. They always made me feel warm and loved, and I wanted other children to have that love," he said.

Every child who receives a pair of pajamas gets a personal note from Enzo, along with a candy cane.

He hopes to expand his mission of giving to all 50 states.
delaware newsfeel goodcharityholidayWilmington
