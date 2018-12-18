SOCIETY

Boy from Congo, 8, undergoes surgery in LA to remove facial tumor

Matadi, an 8-year-old boy who came to LA with help from Dikembe Mutombo to remove a tumor on his face, has undergone the surgery.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
An 8-year-old boy who came to Los Angeles to remove a massive tumor on his face has undergone the surgery.

Matadi was flown to the United States from the Congo with help from retired NBA star Dikembe Mutombo.

Mutombo is originally from the Congo and his foundation has built a hospital there.


The foundation sponsored the boy's trip to Los Angeles, where he underwent surgery Sunday at the Osborne Head & Neck Foundation for free.

The Ronald McDonald house is also providing housing for him and his father while he recovers.
