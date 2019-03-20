Society

Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes

EMBED <>More Videos

The bride's terminally ill mother bought the shoes and requested a secret message written on their soles as a memento.

A bride in the United Kingdom received a sentimental gift ahead of her wedding - a secret message from her late mother inscribed on custom-made pink suede heels.

According to the shoes' designer, Lace and Love, the bride's terminally ill mother bought the shoes and requested the message written on their soles as a memento. Sadly, she died before they were finished.

"Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Your wedding shoes are my gift to you," the message in gold script said. "Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, Mum."

"We sent them out last week and I had a very emotional phone call when the client received her shoes," Lace and Love's director said in a post on Facebook.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyshoesu.s. & worldwedding
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
California National Guard to leave border, help stop fires
Several farming tools damaged in early morning shed fire near DInuba
All tank fires out at plant in Texas
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Show More
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
City officials to continue discussions on recreational marijuana in Tulare
New ordinance would ticket Fresno drivers passing food, money to panhandlers
Two-car crash sends vehicle into home in Northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News