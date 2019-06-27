Bride enlists 34 friends, family members to be bridesmaids

Bridal parties are nothing new, but one bride may take the cake after choosing 34 of her closest friends and family members to be bridesmaids.For her Florida wedding earlier this month, Casme Carter had her six sisters and 28 friends by her side.She says she planned on having 50 ladies, but some couldn't make it.The singer from New Orleans says it's simple why she chose so many.She has a lot of friends from mentoring and participating in women's empowerment groups.Her now husband Gary, however, couldn't match that number of groomsmen.He topped his list off at 12.She says having them all there to witness her love was a dream.