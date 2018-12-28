U.S. & WORLD

Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 28, 2018.

An anonymous newlywed is going viral for the question she posed on a Reddit thread.

The woman wanted to know if she was wrong for kicking a couple out of her kid-free wedding, for bringing their children.

In the thread, the bride explained that the invitations explicitly told guests the ceremony and the reception were adult-only events, excluding the little ones who were actually in the wedding, though those kids were picked up before the reception started.

But long-time family friends, who the bride says she's not very close with yet felt obligated to invite, decided the rules didn't apply to them and brought their infant and toddler.

The bride told the thread she let it go during the ceremony, even though the baby was fussy during their vows.

But when the couple brought them to the reception, the newlywed decided to send her event planner over to see if they had arranged for someone to come get the kids, who were growing more cranky.

When the couple started to argue with the planner, the bride stepped in, only to have her family friend tell her they were perfectly capable of minding their own children.

In the end, things got a bit heated and the woman confessed she snapped and told the couple they needed to go.

The post generated thousands of responses, with most people agreeing the woman was perfectly within her rights to kick them out and the couple was in the wrong.

But others, including some in the woman's own family, disagreed, saying the bride should have ignored it, instead of embarrassing the couple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerswedding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework
CHRISTMAS MAGIC: Family drives 300 miles to return baby's ashes that went missing 3 years ago
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC30.com
Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework
Show More
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Chris Burrous, former morning anchor in Fresno, dies at 43
Homicides down by nearly 50 percent in Fresno County
More News