This California town has been named America's happiest city

Several California locations are included in WalletHub's "Happiest cities in America" list. (Shutterstock)

Location is key in real estate, but it can also be important for your happiness.

WalletHub released its "Happiest Cities in America" list on Monday, and several towns in the Southland made the cut. The list is based on factors like emotional and physical well-being, income and even sports participation.

Coming in at No. 1 is Fremont, California, in the Bay Area. The second spot went to Bismarck, North Dakota, followed by San Jose, California, and Pearl City, Hawaii. Plano, Texas, rounded out the top five.

Fresno ranks 148 out 180 on the list between North Las Vegas, Nevada (147), and Rochester, New York (149).

According to the list, Irvine is the happiest Southland city, coming in at No. 8. Other SoCal towns included in the list are Huntington Beach at No. 9, Santa Clarita at No. 16 and Glendale at No. 17.

Los Angeles is ranked 75th out of 182 cities on the list. Detroit, Michigan, is apparently the least-happy city, coming in last.
