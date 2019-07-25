DMV

California governor announces changes at troubled DMV

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Tired of the long lines at the DMV?

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced sweeping changes for the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The idea is to cut down wait times.

Customers have long complained of standing in line for hours on end, especially if they showed up without an appointment.

RELATED: California DMV to close offices statewide for half-day to re-train employees on customer service skills

The governor's so-called Strike Team has offered a series of recommendations to fix the department.

As part of the changes, the DMV will soon begin accepting credit cards while upgrading its website.

"We are about to roll out a new website that's not just about pictures and colors," Newsom said.

VIDEO: California Governor Gavin Newsom's press conference

California's DMV is trying to improve customer service by accepting credit cards, upgrading its website and offering clearer instructions on how to obtain a new federally mandated



The DMV has been plagued by slowdowns because of people seeking REAL IDs - which will be required for airplane travel in October of 2020.

Over 28 million California residents could request a Real ID between next March and next October - which need to be processed in-person.

That could lead to long wait times.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson said Newsom's changes do not go far enough to deal with the influx of customers.

"Millions of Californians are going to face exploding wait times again. This isn't re-imagining a new DMV, its making excuses for the old one."

$240 million will be spent trying to upgrade the DMV but the governor says it won't all happen overnight.

"We're not going big at first - we want to go small and build on successes. Pop-ups, more kiosks and different partnerships...a process improvement approach," Newsom said.

A reminder -- all field offices will be closed for a half-day on Wednesday to re-train employees on customer service skills.

If you need to visit the DMV you'll have to do it after lunch time.

The governor also announced a new leadership group that is taking over the DMV.
