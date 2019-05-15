survey

California ranked one of the sexiest accents in America

What do you consider the sexiest accent in the United States?

Big Seven Travel surveyed its 1.5 million social followers and ranked them from most attractive to least.

Coming in at number one, that Texas drawl -- described as a Southern accent with a twist.

Bostonian and New York accents came in 2 and 3 with a California accent coming in 10th.

It is described as a general American accent, but with long vowel sounds.

Coming in as the least attractive accents is the Long Islander.

You can find the complete list here to compare your opinion to their rankings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaliforniasurvey
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEY
Women rank kindness as No. 1 quality they want in partner
Survey: California listed as one of the least patriotic states
Report: Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal
Survey: How well does your hospital keep you safe?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News