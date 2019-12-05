California stops insurance companies from pulling policies in areas hit by wildfires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has issued a mandatory one-year moratorium on insurance companies non-renewing policyholders, helping at least 800,000 homeowners in wildfire disaster areas in Northern and Southern California, according to a press release.
The action comes as a result of Senate Bill 824, which Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara authored last year while serving as a state senator, to give temporary relief from non-renewals to residents living near a declared wildfire disaster.
It is the first time the department has applied the Wildfire Safety and Recovery Act, which went into effect last January.
The moratorium covers more than 800,000 residential policies in ZIP Codes adjacent to recent wildfire disasters. Existing law prevents non-renewals for those who suffered a total loss, but the new law protects residents living in areas bordering a declared wildfire emergency that did not suffer a total loss.
The press release said the new law recognizes the disruptions that non-renewals cause in communities following wildfires, and comes amid growing evidence that homeowner insurance has become increasingly difficult to obtain for California residents, forcing them into more expensive plans.
The California Department of Insurance has set up a website for residents to see if their ZIP Code is included in the moratorium, which includes the 16 wildfire disasters affected by Governor Newsom's emergency declarations: 46 Fire, Eagle, Easy, Getty, Glen Cove, Hill, Hillside, Kincade, Maria, Reche, Saddle Ridge, Sandalwood, Sky, Tick, Water, and Wolf fires.
