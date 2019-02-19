BOY SCOUTS

Teen girl from Folsom joins the Eagle Scouts

California teen girl joins the Eagle Scouts

FOLSOM, Calif. (KFSN) --
A teenage girl from Folsom is doing her best to keep a family tradition alive.

She's on her way to becoming an Eagle Scout.

16-year-old Katherine Boggs is on her way to becoming the third generation Eagle Scout in her family.

However, she will be the first girl.

This month the organization officially started to allow girls to join the ranks, changing its name to 'Scouts BSA.'

Katherine says it was just better fit for her than the Girl Scouts.

"They got to go camping a lot, I really, really love camping. Another thing they got to do a lot was shooting like with archery," said Katherine Boggs.

Now Katherine is working toward becoming an Eagle Scout.. and she already knows what her Eagle project will be -- working with a vet clinic or a horse rescue.
