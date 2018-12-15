California 'Text Tax' vote cancelled after FCC ruling

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced on Twitter that they've cancelled the January vote on the "text tax" that would have added a surcharge to text messages.
The Federal Communications Commission ruled text messages are an "information service, not a telecommunications service."
Here is an update to the #texting surcharge proposal before @californiapuc. pic.twitter.com/6QziYqQKXY— California PUC (@californiapuc) December 15, 2018
Assemblyman Jim Patterson made the following statement:
"You can bet I'll keep a watchful eye on the CPUC for future attempts to tax our text messages, but for now we will consider the Text Tax cancelled."