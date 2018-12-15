TECHNOLOGY

California 'Text Tax' vote cancelled after FCC ruling

A person sends a text message in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced on Twitter that they've cancelled the January vote on the "text tax" that would have added a surcharge to text messages.

The Federal Communications Commission ruled text messages are an "information service, not a telecommunications service."

RELATED: California wants to tax your text messages

Assemblyman Jim Patterson made the following statement:

"You can bet I'll keep a watchful eye on the CPUC for future attempts to tax our text messages, but for now we will consider the Text Tax cancelled."
