Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All Canadians as much as possible should stay home," Trudeau said said outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau said his government based its decisions on science and public health recommendations ,but said Americans would exempted despite cases surging in the U.S.

"We recognize that the level of integration of our two economies," he said.

The U.S. is by far Canada's largest trading partner - accounting for 75 percent of the country's exports. Trudeau has spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump in recent days.

Trudeau also said his government will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities. The Canadian government is also mandating air carriers to screen passengers with symptoms of the novel coronavirus out of lines so they don't board planes home.

He said the country is taking increasingly aggressive steps'' to keep everyone safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoutbreakcoronaviruscanadau.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck
Central CA coronavirus cases
Man shot several times outside northeast Fresno apartment complex
Bitwise volunteers to deliver groceries to sick, elderly in the Valley
Show More
Customers without power in parts of Valley, utilities say
70-year-old bicyclist hit by two-vehicles in Madera County
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for man and woman
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
More TOP STORIES News