Carolyn Peck, last remaining 'founding mother' of Valley Children's, dies

The last remaining "founding mother" of Valley Children's - has passed away.Carolyn Peck was one of five women who started campaigning for a children's hospital in the Valley back in 1949.Since then, she never stopped advocating for children.Carolyn - known as 'Darling' to her friends and family - also owned and operated "Sumner Peck Ranch Winery."Valley Children's President and CEO posted a statement about her passing on social media saying in part - "Much is lost with Mrs. Peck's passing but her spirit and presence will remain the guiding force for us in our work at Valley Children's."