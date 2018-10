Catch these 3 top films before they're gone from Fresno theaters

Avengers: Infinity War

Eager to catch that hot new release, but don't want to battle your fellow movie-goers for seats?Waiting until the crowds dissipate can be a wise strategy, but don't wait too long: It's harder than you think to know when the film you planned to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters from a mere two weeks to many months.If you want to take advantage of the ample seating, but don't want to miss a quality movie's big screen debut, take a look at the three movies below. They're among the highest rated "old new releases" still screening in Fresno theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via The Internet Movie Database .)In theaters since April 27, Avengers: Infinity War boasts an 83 percent positive critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes , with a consensus that the film "ably juggles a dizzying array of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions."It's screening at the UA Clovis Movies 8 (2301 Villa Ave.) through Thursday, Aug. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets The film, released July 6, offers "a lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly," according to critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film has a 88 percent rating.You can watch the movie at the Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo Del Centro) through Thursday, Aug. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets In theaters since June 15, the family-focused Disney Pixar film boasts a 93 percent positive critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes , with a consensus that the "long-awaited follow-up ... may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name."You can catch it playing at the Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through tomorrow, Aug. 29. Click here for showtimes and tickets