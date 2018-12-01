Celebrate with birthday freebies in January

Sign up now so that when your birthday rolls around, your inbox will be full of free presents!
Applebee's - Free birthday dessert with the purchase of an entree
Arby's - Free milkshake with any purchase, as well as a free roast beef sandwich after signing up
Au Bon Pain - Free lunch
Auntie Anne's Pretzels - Free BOGO coupon for any pretzel item
Aveda - Free gift up to $24 in value
Baskin Robbins - Free ice cream
Beef 'O' Brady's - Free dessert with the purchase of any entree.
Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream - Free scoop of ice cream plus $3 off an ice cream cake
Benihana's Japanese Restaurant - $30 gift certificate.
BJ's Restaurants - Free dessert
Boston Market - Free treat
Brio Tuscan Grille - Free complimentary entree up to $15.
Bruster's - Special birthday gift
Buca di Beppo - Free birthday gift
Buffalo Wild Wings - Free gift to Buffalo Circle members
Captain D's - Birthday gift
Caribou Coffee - Free medium drink
Carrabba's Italian Grill - Free dessert
Chili's - Free dessert
Cinnabon - Free MochaLatte Chill
Coldstone Creamery - Free Coldstone Creation after purchasing one Coldstone Creation
Corner Bakery - Free birthday treat
Culver's - Free birthday gift
Dairy Queen - Buy one, get one free Blizzard Treat coupon just for signing up, as well as one on your birthday. Take $3 off an 8-10" Blizzard or DQ Cake on your birthday.
Denny's - Free Grand Slam breakfast
Dickey's BBQ - Free dessert with purchase of meat and two sides
Dippin Dots - Free small cup of Dippin Dots
Dunkin Donuts - Free beverage on your birthday
Einstein Bros. Bagels - Free breakfast sandwich when you buy any drink
Firehouse Subs - Sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday to receive a free medium sub reward, valid once on your birthday or within the following six days. No ID required to redeem.
Genghis Grill - Free birthday bowl
Godiva - $10 to spend on anything in the store, as well as a free truffle each month
Grimaldi's - Free large pizza with one topping
Honey Baked Ham - Free ham classic sandwich
Hooters - 10 free wings
IHOP - Free Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity stack of pancakes
Jack In The Box - Two free tacos with any purchase
Jamba Juice - Free juice or smoothie, plus $3 off your first purchase
Kolache Factory - Free kolache
La Madeleine - Free pastry
Macaroni Grill - Free dessert
Noodles and Company - Free birthday crispy (Rice Krispie treat)
Nothing Bundt Cakes - Free bundlet mini bundt cake
Olive Garden - Free dessert
Panera - Free birthday pastry, as well as a sweet welcome reward
Pappasito's - Free dessert with the purchase of one adult entree
Redbox - Free movie rental
Red Lobster - $5 off any two adult dinner entrees
Red Robin - Free burger during your birthday month, but you have to have been signed up with your loyalty account fully activated for 24 hours before you are eligible for any rewards
Ryan's - Free birthday gift
Sbarro - Free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza when you join and on your birthday
Sephora - Free birthday gift that changes each year
Smoothie King - Sign up and get a coupon for a 20oz. smoothie for $1.99. Get a BOGO free smoothie on your birthday.
Spaghetti Warehouse - Get a free appetizer for joining and a free meal on your birthday
Starbuck's - Free drink and 15 percent off any purchase at StarbucksStore.com
Taco Cabana - Free flauta plate on your birthday and a free fajita taco for signing up
Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Free smoothie
Twin Peaks - Free chips and queso for signing up, and eat free on your birthday
Wingstop - Free large fresh cut seasoned fries
