Censure vote expected for FUSD trustee facing backlash for series of reported incidents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified Board of Trustees are moving forward, Wednesday they are expected to approve the censure of Trustee Terry Slatic following several controversial allegations.

"It's not typical. I don't think any of us want to be in that position, but I feel it's a necessary position," said Trustee Veva Islas.

The meeting comes after parents called for Slatic's resignation after showed up to the Bullard High School campus, and threatened the cheerleading squad to not speak about a recent "blackface" video.

Recent investigations also claim Slatic threatened a Bullard High wrestling coach because he was angry that the team was conducting a joint practice session with another school.

Islas says so far, the cost of these investigations has cost the district more than $114,000.

"That's for payment of the investigation..that's not including staff time rededicated to deal with the investigation or any other agendas meetings that have to be set," Islas said.

If disciplined, Islas says Slatic would be removed from several positions, and advised to take an anger management course approved by the district.

"Those things were included to make a statement about how serious this misconduct is, and how important it is for him to take corrective action," Islas said.

Parents and community organizers recently asked for a recall, which would require signatures from at least 20 percent of the registered voters in Slatic's district.

The meeting is expected to start at 6 p.m.

Nathalie Grande will provide updates on Action News at 11.
