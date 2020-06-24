Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media

#BREAKING: During public comment, Central Unified school district Trustee Richard Atkins announced he will resign immediately. He also says he’s sorry for “the pain and sorrow” he’s caused due to his social media post that many have called racist. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/VPnumtAv4L — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) June 24, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Central Unified School District board trustee resigned abruptly during Tuesday night's board meeting days after posting what many are calling a racist message.Richard Atkins has faced backlash for his message posted over the weekend on social media, which said, "If you don't love the country you live in, then go back to the country you or your ancestors came from."In between public comment regarding his post, Atkins said he was resigning effective immediately and to expect a written statement from him on Wednesday.He also said he's sorry for "the pain and sorrow" he's caused due to his social media post that many have called racist.He then signed out of the virtual board meeting.Other trustees continued to listen to public comment regarding his post after his announcement.Over the weekend, the superintendent and school board released a joint statement saying they're aware of the comments saying they "do not represent the views and mission of the Central Unified School District".Action News spoke to some parents who said the post left a lasting impact on them.