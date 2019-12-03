Chandelier worth $4.8 million hangs from public bridge in Canada

Canadians are doing a double-take in Vancouver because an elaborate and ornate chandelier has been installed under a city bridge.And you won't believe what it's worth!It's a $4.8 million chandelier, and it's turning heads and sparking controversy.The elaborate fixture is a public art installation designed by artist Rodney Graham.It's titled 'Spinning Chandelier' and it actually spins and flashes its lamps.Some think the display, funded by a local luxury property developer, is mesmerizing.Others think the garish display is out of place in a city facing a housing crisis.The developer defended the display, saying public art will always have critics.