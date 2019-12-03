Society

Chandelier worth $4.8 million hangs from public bridge in Canada

By CNN Newsource
Canadians are doing a double-take in Vancouver because an elaborate and ornate chandelier has been installed under a city bridge.

And you won't believe what it's worth!

It's a $4.8 million chandelier, and it's turning heads and sparking controversy.

The elaborate fixture is a public art installation designed by artist Rodney Graham.

It's titled 'Spinning Chandelier' and it actually spins and flashes its lamps.

Some think the display, funded by a local luxury property developer, is mesmerizing.

Others think the garish display is out of place in a city facing a housing crisis.

The developer defended the display, saying public art will always have critics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge declares mistrial after hung jury in Sandoval murder trial
Man survives horrific crash in Fresno County
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Selma Police looking for driver who hit and killed man crossing the street
Clovis Police looking for suspect behind late-night drive-by shooting
Show More
CHP: Suspected drunk driver caused 4-vehicle crash that injured 10 in Fresno Co.
Vandal slashes decorations at 'Madera Christmas House': VIDEO
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Parents' emotional plea after daughter critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver
Police searching for thieves targeting holiday shoppers in Merced
More TOP STORIES News