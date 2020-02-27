autism

Child with autism denied communion at New Jersey church, family says

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is fighting for their church to see the light after they were told that their son with autism wouldn't be able to participate in communion.

Anthony Lacugna's parents said their son is like any other eight-year-old, but he has autism and is non-verbal.

"I just want my son to be treated like everybody else," his mother Natalie Lacugna said. "Regardless if it's through church, through school, society. He needs the same rights that we all have."

Their Roman Catholic Church, St. Aloysius in Jackson Township, told the family that Anthony couldn't receive the sacraments of Reconciliation, or what used to be called confession, and Holy Communion.

"Our whole family has been brought up Catholic, both sides of our family," Natalie Lacugna said. "To us, it is very important that we continue the faith in him. As you all know God says, 'We are all his children.'"

The time Natalie was told her son could not receive the sacraments, she jad been dealing with the school for almost two years and was told that was not even a possibility.

Natalie also said the priest who made the decision was not clear with how he arrived at it.

"We've never had any communication with him, never, not once," Natalie Lacugna said. "He doesn't even know my son."

Anthony's father Jimmy said the parish has yet to call them in the last two years when they started CCD, or the religious education associated with Catholicism.

After a social media firestorm, the church appeared to reconsider, and issued a statement that seemed to seek a way forward:

"Since Monday, we have been researching how we could best assist the most profoundly disabled in a better way."

Jimmy said the statement makes no promises about their son.

"It doesn't say Anthony can do his communion this year," he said. "It doesn't say they will work with us."

Natalie Lacugna added that she thinks the situation is wrong.

"It's a disgrace to our religion," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyautismcatholic churchchurchu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTISM
Man with autism has specially-designed trike stolen in SE Fresno
Sister designs app for brother with autism to help him make friends
This 15-year-old with autism is known as the 'soap making boss'
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police arrest 2 for series of robberies on Valentine's Day
Funeral honoring firefighter Patrick Jones to be held in Tulare
Sanger Unified warning parents of man trying to lure students
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Man's best friend helping Fresno Co. Navy veteran through service dog organization
Father and son linked to Fresno homicide from January face judge
Show More
Hearse carrying body stolen from Pasadena church
Lindsay police searching for suspect vehicle connected to January homicide
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Tulare Co. over 1 year later
Merced health officials: Stay cautious of flu amid coronavirus concern
World's largest bounce house to return to Fresno
More TOP STORIES News