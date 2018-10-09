SOCIETY

Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns

EMBED </>More Videos

Some towns ban teen trick-or-treating. Watch the report from Action News at 430 p.m. on October 9, 2018.

Let's start with a big question: How old is too old to trick or treat?

Well, some cities not only suggest an age, but they will also send kids over the "legal" limit to jail for dressing up and going door-to-door looking for candy.

Let's start in Chesapeake, Virginia where anyone over the age of 13 who is caught trick-or-treating can be sent to jail for up to 6 months, and fined!

In Newport, Virginia, kids can trick or treat until 7th grade or until they turn 12. After that, it's a misdemeanor.

Several North Carolina cities have similar legal restrictions for 12 or 13-year-olds, as well as 9 p.m. curfews for all.

And around here, in parts of South Jersey, the curfew is 7 p.m., with kids in Upper Deerfield Township also being told 12 is the official cutoff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweenbig talkerstrick or treat
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
2,170 pumpkin crowned king at Half Moon Bay weigh off
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence on Thursday
2,170 pumpkin crowned king at Half Moon Bay weigh off
ABC30 Community
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno police officer charged with two felonies, extreme violence
Faraday Future fights with Chinese investor as production nears at Hanford plant
New task force cracking down on people who aren't allowed to own guns
Man rescued from house fire caught on camera
Fresno City College recives $1 million boost to CTE program
New substation for Fresno County Deputies
Fire in Northeast Fresno engulfs apartment complex
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Show More
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Dinuba woman sentenced for practicing unlicensed dentistry out of her home
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning
Principal accused of molesting second graders out on bail
Late night fire destroys couple's home near Coarsegold
More News