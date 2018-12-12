SOCIETY

Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess

A storage tank at a German chocolate factory overflowed, sending a gooey stream of liquid chocolate oozing down the street.

By ABC7.com staff
A spill at a chocolate factory in Germany created a scene that looked straight out of "Willy Wonka."

A storage tank at the factory in Westonnen overflowed, sending a stream of liquid chocolate oozing into the street.

As soon as the sweet spill touched the cool concrete, it hardened.

Dozens of firefighters were tasked with cleaning up the mess - which was more difficult than you'd expect.

They used shovels, hot water and even torches to remove all of the chocolate from cracks and holes on the road.
