Today marks five years since one of the CHP's darkest days.Officers Brian Law and Juan Gonzalez died in the line of duty on February 17, 2014, on their way to a crash on Highway 99.Investigators say the officers were on patrol when dispatchers told them about a crash in the northbound lanes of the highway.But the crash was actually in the southbound lanes, and the officers crashed right into the disabled pickup truck.A year later, the CHP dedicated part of the highway in honor of the two fallen officers.CHP Fresno wrote on social media, "Five years have passed, yet it still feels like yesterday. The ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten."